North Rockland Daily Voice
Man Nabbed With Illegal Handgun During Traffic Stop In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The weapon seized during the stop.
The weapon seized during the stop. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A Hudson Valley man was arrested for allegedly driving without a valid license and criminal possession of a weapon.

Dutchess County resident Kwesi Paul, age 42, of Pleasant Valley, was arrested around 1 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27 after being stopped by New York State Police on Route 44.

According to Trooper AJ Hicks, Paul was stopped in 2013 Chrysler 200 for violations of the vehicle and traffic law on Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley. 

An investigation determined that Paul had revoked driving privileges and that he was in illegal possession of a 9mm Ruger P94 handgun, Hicks said.

Paul was arraigned before the town of Pleasant Valley Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $1,500 cash bail, $5,000 secured bond, or $10,000 partially secured bond. 

He is scheduled to appear before the court on Friday, Oct. 29.

