Man Nabbed Stealing Property From House In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A 26-year-old man has been charged with stealing property from a Westchester County house under construction.

Edison Guerrero, of Brooklyn, was arrested on Monday, June 20 in Harrison.

The Harrison Police responded to a residence in Purchase on a report of an unknown man seen on the property of a house that was under construction, said Sgt. Carmine Gentile, of the Harrison Police.

The suspect, later identified as Guerrero, was chased by one of the workers into a wooded area nearby, Gentile said.

Harrison Police officers searched the area and located Guerrero in possession of property that was from the house under construction, police said.

Guerrero was charged with:

Burglary

Petit larceny

Criminal possession of stolen property

He is being held at the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.