Man Nabbed Stealing $225K In Goods From Storage Container In Hudson Valley, Police Say

An area 71-year-old has been charged with grand larceny after allegedly stealing more than $225,299 in property from a storage container.

Ulster County resident Anthony Diguiseppe, of Accord, a hamlet of the town of Rochester, was arrested on Sunday, March 19.

On Friday, March 3, State Police began an investigation of stolen property that exceeded $225,229, said Trooper Steve Nevel.

The Investigation revealed that Diguiseppe removed items from a storage container that did not belong to him and moved them to another location, Nevel added.

Diguiseppe was released on an appearance ticket.

This is an ongoing investigation.

