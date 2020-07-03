Man Nabbed In Connection With Two Armed Robberies In Area, Police Say

A man wanted for two armed robberies has been arrested.

Orange County resident Mark E. Jones, 62, of Newburgh, was arrested on Thursday, July 2, by the Town of Newburgh Police Department for the alleged robberies which occurred earlier this year, said Lt. James Nenni.

The first one took place on Sunday, March 1, at the Gidney Ave. Sunoco, Ninni said.

During the robbery, Jones allegedly entered the store and threatened the attendant with a knife while demanding cash, police said at the time.

The armed robbery, at Broadway Liquor, took place on Saturday, April 4, he added.

The investigation of both cases was conducted by the Town of Newburgh Police, along with the City of Newburgh Police Department, the F.B.I. Safe Streets Task Force, and the Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center.

