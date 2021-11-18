Man Nabbed For Possession Of Stolen Property In Area, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man has been arrested for alleged possession of stolen property following a lengthy investigation by several area police agencies.

Dutchess County resident Hung Hoang, age 48 of Wappinger, was arrested by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Nov. 16.

According to Captain John Watterson, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, Hoang's arrest was the result of an investigation that included the Poughkeepsie Police, East Fishkill Police, and the New York State Police regarding the theft of property from various locations throughout Dutchess County.

On Monday, a search warrant was executed at Hoang’s residence, during which, suspected stolen property consisting of enclosed trailers, power equipment, tractors, golf carts, and UTVs was located and secured, Watterson said.

Hoang was charged with possession of the stolen property and was released.

"The investigation is continuing and further charges are possible at a later time," Watterson said.

Anyone with information regarding this case or similar incidents involving Hoang is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 845- 486-3820.

