Man Nabbed For Jewelry Store Heist In Area, Police Say

A Northern Westchester man has been arrested for allegedly burglarizing and stealing several items of jewelry from an area jewelry store.

Anthony Sidney, age 33, of Peekskill, was arrested on Tuesday, April 27, by the Peekskill Police after officers responded to A&D Jewelry on South Street around 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, for an interior alarm, said Lt. Jack Galusha

Upon arrival, officers discovered the jewelry store had been burglarized and several items of jewelry had been stolen, Galusha said.

An investigation led by Peekskill Detective Matt Basso developed Sidney as a suspect, he added.

On Tuesday Sidney was observed by Peekskill police officers in the area of the 800 block of Main St., Galusha said.

Officer Fabian Gonzalez approached Sidney and a foot pursuit ensued.

Sidney ran north on the 100 block of Decatur Avenue and dropped a loaded .25 caliber semi-automatic handgun in the roadway, adjacent to a busy public park.

Officers pursuing Sidney recovered that firearm, identified as a Phoenix Arms .25 caliber handgun.

Sidney was apprehended by Peekskill officers a short distance later.

A court-authorized search warrant was then executed on Sidney’s residence where several items of the stolen jewelry were found, police said.

Sidney was charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon

Burglary

Grand larceny

Criminal possession of stolen property

Criminal mischief

He is being held pending arraignment in Peekskill City Court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.