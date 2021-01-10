Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Man Nabbed For House Burglary In Area Years Later By DNA Evidence, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Donovan W. Price
Donovan W. Price Photo Credit: Saugerties Police Department

A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and burglarizing it while the family was away.

Donovan W. Price, 36, of Kingston, was arrested by Saugerties Police, on Thursday, Jan. 7, for the incident which took place on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, said Chief Joseph A. Sinagra.

Price was arrested following a burglary investigation conducted by the Saugerties Police Department which began on Dec. 3, 2019, when a Village of Saugerties resident returning home from a trip, found that someone had entered and burglarized their home while they were away, Sinagra said.

Detectives worked the case for over a year, finally making a DNA match on evidence they secured during their investigation. 

Price, who is a predicate felon, was charged with burglary and grand larceny. He was arraigned and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.