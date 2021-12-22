Man Nabbed For Burglary Of Area Gas Station, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man has been apprehended for an alleged robbery of an area gas station.

Dutchess County resident Frank Booth, age 29, of Hyde Park, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 21 after the Town of Hyde Park Police responded to the Citgo Gas Stop on Albany Post Road in Staatsburg.

According to Chief Robert Benson, of the Hyde Park Police, when patrol officers arrived on the scene they found the front glass broken and cigarettes spewed all over the floor.

While patrols were investigating the crime scene other officers were canvassing the area, Benson said.

While checking the Royal Crest Ledges patrol spotted Booth walking in from Scenic Drive. Patrols began to interview him, and while doing so found two bags containing cigarettes in close proximity, police said.

Officers also found a 2016 Ford Edge that had been reported stolen from Poughkeepsie, Benson said.

Booth was arrested for burglary and placed in the Dutchess County Jail on a $5,000.00 cash bail $10,000.00 secure bond.

Police later learned he had been released from jail on the same day and was then remanded without bail.

The Hyde Park Police were assisted by:

New York State Police,

Dutchess County Sheriffs Office,

Town of Poughkeepsie Police,

Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office.

