Man Nabbed For Breaking Window At Area Home, Possession of Drugs, Police Say

An Ulster County man was arrested following a disturbance at a home and smashing out a window, police said.

Kevin A. Schoonmaker, 32, of Kerhonkson, was arrested around 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, after the Ulster County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance call on Samsonville Road in Kerhonkson, said Det. Lt. Abram Markiewicz.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found that Schoonmaker had fled the scene, but was apprehended a short time after, Markiewicz said.

An investigation found that Schoonmaker allegedly illegally possessed a number of prescription pills and had smashed out a window in a residence.

Schoonmaker was taken to Ellenville Regional Hospital for treatment and was later charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal mischief, Markiewicz said.

The department was assisted by the New York State Police.

