Man Nabbed Driving Stolen Vehicle After Routine Traffic Stop In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
New York State Police arrested a man for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle during a routine traffic stop.
A 35-year-old man was arrested by New York State Police for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle during a routine traffic stop.

Carmelo C. Murray, age 35, of Brooklyn, was arrested around 2:20 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, following the stop on I-87 in the Village of Suffern.

During an investigation following, it was determined that the vehicle, a 2015 Toyota Sienna van, was reported stolen out of New York City, state police said.

Murray did not have permission to possess the vehicle and could not provide the owner’s name, state police said.

 He was taken into custody, and charged with possession of stolen property, and released on an appearance ticket.

Murray is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

