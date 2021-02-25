Man Nabbed After High-Speed Pursuit In Area Hits Speeds Of 115 MPH, Police Say

A 35-year-old man has been arrested after taking police on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds over 115 mph, before crashing into a snowbank, authorities said.

Sullivan County man James E. Slater, aka “J Rock”, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 22, after being spotted driving without headlines late a night, said Monticello Police Lt. Mark Johnstone.

The incident began around 11:10 p.m., Feb. 22, when Monticello PD officers Kenneth Conklin and Kyle Geraine spotted Slater driving a 2001 Honda Accord in a northerly direction on Pleasant Street in the Village of Monticello. Slater was operating the vehicle without headlights being turned on.

Officers attempted to stop Slater but he refused to comply and drove onto Route 17, heading westbound. Slater continued to drive the vehicle without its headlights on and at speeds approaching 100 mph while on Route 17 with Monticello Police in pursuit, Johnstone said.

Slater drove 11 miles to Exit 101 in the Town of Liberty and while attempting to exit at high speed, crashed the vehicle into a snowbank on Sullivan Avenue.

He then attempted to flee on foot and briefly fought with officers before being brought to the ground and placed in custody.

Slater, of Monticello, was found to be in possession of 1 gram of crack cocaine and other drug paraphernalia upon his arrest, police said.

He was charged with:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Reckless endangerment

Resisting arrest

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree

Unlawfully fleeing a police officer

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Reckless driving

Slater was additionally issued 17 vehicle summons.

Slater was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail pending further court action.

