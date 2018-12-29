Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice

Breaking News: Haverstraw Woman Punches Officer In Face After Fight Breaks Out, Police Say
Police & Fire

Man Lunges At Officer, Yells Racial Slurs Outside Nyack Lounge, Police Say

Shephard McClellan, 31, of Nyack
Shephard McClellan, 31, of Nyack Photo Credit: Orangetown Police Department

A 31-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly shouting racial slurs, lunging at a police officer and causing a disturbance outside of a lounge in Nyack.

Police were monitoring a large crowd outside of Karma Lounge, located at 100 Main Street in the Village of Nyack Sunday, Dec. 30 around 2:30 a.m. The officers allegedly observed Shephard L. McClellan of Nyack cursing, making racial slurs, and yelling at the officers.

Lounge patrons allegedly had to restrain McClellan after he lunged at one of the officers, Orangetown Police said. There was a struggle when trying to place McClellan under arrest, police added. One of the officers suffered from a leg injury and was transported by ambulance to Nyack Hospital.

McClellan was eventually taken into custody and transported to the Orangetown Police Headquarters. He faces the following charges:

  • Assault in the second degree, a felony
  • Resisting arrest, a misdemeanor
  • Obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor
  • Disorderly conduct, a violation

McClellan was arraigned by the Honorable Judge Robert Knoebel of the Nyack Justice Court and remanded to the Rockland County Jail in lieu of bail.

