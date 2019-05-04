Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Two-Killed In Head-On Route 6 Crash In Orange County
Police & Fire

Man Leaves ShopRite Without Paying For Cart Full Of Groceries, Stony Point Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
ShopRite in Stony Point (22 Holt Drive)
ShopRite in Stony Point (22 Holt Drive) Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man is facing charges after police say he left a ShopRite store without paying for his groceries.

Stony Point Police say they responded to the parking lot of ShopRite on 22 Holt Drive on Wednesday, April 24 on the report that a man had left the store without paying for his cart full of groceries.

Police say the subject, identified as 38-year-old Daniel Gavrity of Tomkins Cove, was subsequently located operating a motor vehicle. Gavrity was in possession of the groceries but unable to show officers a receipt, according to police.

Further investigation revealed that Gavrity had also been driving with a suspended license, police say.

Gavrity was arrested, processed and charged with the following:

  • Petit larceny, a Class A misdemeanor
  • Criminal possession of stolen property
  • Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Gavrity was ticketed and is scheduled to appear at Stony Point Justice Court on Tuesday, May 21.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.