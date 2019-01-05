Man Kills Wife, Then Self At Their Area Home, Police Say

Police are confirming that a man shot and killed his wife and then killed himself in a murder/suicide in the area.

The incident took place around 6:24 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, when the Middletown Police Department was notified through Orange County 911 of a potential death investigation at 148 Monhagen Ave., in the City of Middletown, said Middletown Lt. Jeffry R. Thoelen.

Police responded to the location and made contact with a man, who reported that a man and woman were dead inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds, Thoelen said.

The person did not observe the shooting.

An investigation by the Detective Division, in conjunction with the New York State Police and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, revealed that the male resident, Dennis Hercules, 58, and his wife, Jasmin Emanuel, 52, were engaged in an apparent domestic dispute, which ended with Dennis Hercules fatally shooting his wife and then himself, Thoelen said.

"There does not appear to be any other involved parties, and the weapon used was legally possessed by Hercules," he added.

A review of police calls for service did not reveal any previous responses to the residence for domestic related calls for service.

The investigation is continuing, but no additional suspects are being sought at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

