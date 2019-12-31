Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Man Killed While Walking Along Roadway In Area

Kathy Reakes
The area where the incident occurred in Peekskill.
The area where the incident occurred in Peekskill. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 78-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle while he was walking on a roadway in Northern Westchester.

The incident took place around 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29, when William O’Connor was walking in the area of Washington and Requa streets, said Peekskill Police Lt. Jack Galusha.

O'Connor, of Peekskill, reportedly suffered a serious head wound and was unresponsive when police arrived on the scene.

He was rushed to Westchester Medical Center where he died several hours later, Galusha said.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. As of late Tuesday, Dec. 31, the driver has not been charged, Galusha added.

Galusha said the Westchester County Department of Public Safety was asked to respond to assist with the accident reconstruction and investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, he added.

In an email from Conor Greene, a member of Peekskill Walks, a group of residents that work for safer streets, members said they are heartbroken over O'Connor's death and called for safety changes.

"We’re waiting for details, but we already know that Washington Street isn’t safe or welcoming and needs to be redesigned for everyone, especially our most vulnerable," the group said. "We need better sidewalks, shorter crossing distances, more streetlights, improved sight-lines, and additional crosswalks, along with increased traffic enforcement along Washington and elsewhere throughout Peekskill."

The group said that it hopes city and county officials implement the upgrades, regardless of the outcome of the ongoing police investigation into this incident.

Peekskill Walks can be contacted at peekskillwalks@gmail.com .

