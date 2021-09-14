Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash In Area

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Northern Westchester.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10 on Bear Mountain Bridge Road in the town of Cortlandt in the area of the scenic overlook.

An initial investigation revealed a 2008 Honda motorcycle headed eastbound operated by Matthew J. Milicic Jr., age 66, of Newark Valley, New York in Tioga County, entered the westbound lane for unknown reasons and struck an oncoming 2020 Honda sedan, according to state police.

Matthew Milicic was transported to the Annsville Circle by Peekskill Emergency Medical Services where he was then transported by Hackensack Meridian Health Helicopter to Westchester Medical Center, said police. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.