Man Killed In Crash Outside Supermarket In Area

Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was killed during a two-vehicle crash outside an area supermarket.

Ryan A. Weatherwax, age 22, of Wappinger, was killed around 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 4, in a two-vehicle crash in the town of Wappinger, said Captain John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the area of Myers Corners Rd near Route 9 for a crash with serious injuries. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the actual location was on Myers Corners at the southern entrance to the Hannaford’s Plaza, and one person appeared to be seriously injured, Watterson said.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2019 Subaru Outback operated by Charles Goldsmith, age 83, of Poughkeepsie was pulling out of the plaza making a left hand turn onto Myers Corners Rd when it was struck by a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle operated by Weatherwax, which was traveling westbound on Myers Corners Road.

Weatherwax was transported via ambulance to MidHudson Regional Hospital where he later died, Watterson said.

The investigation is continuing by members of the Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit and Detective Division, and at this time the primary factor in the crash appears to be the failure to yield the right of way on the part of the Subaru.

As a result, Goldsmith was issued two traffic tickets – one for failure to yield right of way and the other for failure to obey a stop sign.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by members of the New York State Police and Hughsonville Fire Department.

