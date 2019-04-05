Contact Us
Man Killed After Pickup Truck Loses Control, Crashes Into House On Route 9W

Kathy Reakes
One person was killed after losing control of their vehicle and slamming into a building. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 79-year-old area man was killed during a single-vehicle crash with the car slamming into a vacant home in Highland.

The unidentified Ulster County man was killed around 11:20 a.m., Friday, April 5, on Route 9W in Highland, said Town of Lloyd Police Lt. James Janso.

The crash occurred when the man, traveling northbound on Route 9w in a 1999 Dodge Dakota pickup truck, lost control and crossed over the southbound lane of  Route 9W and crashed into a vacant building, Janso said.

The victim, from Milton, was extricated from the vehicle by the Highland Fire Department and transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital by Mobil Life Ambulance where he was pronounced dead, Janso added.

Lloyd Police was assisted at the scene by Highland Fire Department, New York State Police, Mobile Life Service and the Town of Lloyd Building Department.

The investigation into the accident is continuing.

