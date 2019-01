A 68-year-old man killed during a single-vehicle crash has been identified.

Alfredo Torres-Trinidad of Middletown was killed around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1 in a crash in Orange County, said New York State Police.

According to police, Torres-Trinidad died at the scene after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a tree on Sarah Wells Trail, in Hamptonburgh.

