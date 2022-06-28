Man Killed After Car Crashes Into Guide Rail, Tree In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on a roadway in a residential area of the region.

It happened around 7:25 p.m. Sunday, June 25 in Dutchess County on River Road North in the town of Wappinger.

Troopers were dispatched by Dutchess County 91 for a rollover crash with an ejection, state police said.

Upon locating the operator, the troopers employed life-saving techniques until Empress Ambulance Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported the man to MidHudson Regional Hospital, said police.

The driver was later identified as Ravyn N. Vargas, age 40, of Wappinger, according to police.

Vargas was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

A preliminary investigation found Vargas was operating a 2013 Lexus northbound on River Road North and left the roadway for unknown reasons, police said.

The vehicle struck a guide rail and tree before overturning, said police.

Vargas was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

