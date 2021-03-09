Man Killed After Being Hit By Van Driven By Rockland Resident

State Police have released the identity of a man who was killed while walking along I-95.

Luis G. Izarra Ampuero, age 63, of New Rochelle, was killed around 5:32 a.m., Monday, March 8, when the New York State Police received a report from NYPD of a pedestrian struck by a delivery van in the southbound lanes of I-95 just north of Exit 14 in the town of Pelham, said the New York State Police.

A preliminary investigation has determined that the pedestrian was struck at approximately 5:12 a.m., and FDNY Ambulance initially responded and treated Izarra Ampuero, who was declared dead at 5:35 a.m.

Nam I. Kim, age 53, of Tappan, was the driver of the 1983 Chevrolet van, police said.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Police did not know why Izarra Ampuero was walking along the highway.

