Man Killed After Being Ejected From Vehicle In Orange County

A man was killed after being ejected from a vehicle on a stretch of I-84.

The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24 in Orange County near exit 36 in the Town of Newburgh, state police said.

An investigation revealed that Robert G. Walker. 66, of Sykesville, Pennsylvania, was traveling west in the right lane and pulling a trailer, when for unknown reasons, he lost control of his motorcycle, according to police.

Walker was ejected from the motorcycle, striking the guardrail on the southern side of the roadway, said police.

Walker was transported by the Town of Newburgh Volunteer Ambulance to St Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Town of Newburgh Police Department and Town of Newburgh EMS.

