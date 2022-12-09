Man Killed After Being Ejected From SUV In Head-On Crash In Region

A man from the region was killed after being ejected from his SUV while passing another vehicle and hitting it head-on.

The crash happened at 1:45 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10 on Route 97 in the town of Highland in Sullivan County.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York State Police, Sullivan County resident Jeffrey F. Zimmer, age 45, of Narrowsburg, Zimmer was driving a 2000 Chevy Blazer southbound on Route 97 when he attempted to pass another vehicle when he struck a 2008 Toyota Tacoma traveling north.

Zimmer was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, Nevel said.

The driver of the pick-up was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

