Man Killed After Attempting To Jump On Side Of Tractor-Trailer In Area, Police Say

A 28-year-old man was killed after attempting to jump onto the side of an 18-wheeler on a busy area roadway, according to police.

The incident took place around 3:45 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 26 on a stretch of Route 9W in Orange County when City of Newburgh police responded to the area of the Mobil Gas Station at 310 Broadway for the report of larceny, said City of Newburgh Police Det. Lt. Joseph Burns.

When officers arrived on the scene, the clerk accused Kyrell Saunders, address unknown, of stealing a candy bar and asked that he be removed from the premises, Burns said.

After officers directed Saunders to leave the area, he walked east toward 9W and put his hands out in a stopping motion to slow an 18- wheeler attempting to travel northbound, and crossed in front of the 18-wheeler, Burns said.

Saunders then began running along the passenger-side of the truck and attempted to jump onto the side. As he jumped, he was seen falling underneath the trailer portion of the 18-wheeler and was run over.

Officers ran to where Saunders had fallen, in an effort to assist, but Saunders appeared to have already died from his injuries, Burns said.

The medical examiner's office responded to the scene where they pronounced Saunders dead.

