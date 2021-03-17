Man, Juvenile Nabbed With Loaded Gun, Marijuana During Hudson Valley Stop, Police Say

A 20-year-old man was nabbed with more than 57 grams of marijuana and a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun during a traffic stop by state police.

Corey A. Latimer Jr., of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Friday, March 12, after troopers conducted a traffic stop of a 2002 Honda sedan on Route 9D in the city of Beacon for violations of the vehicle and traffic law, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

An investigation found that two occupants, including a 16-year-old juvenile, were found to be in possession of a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun, and approximately 57.5 grams of marijuana, Hicks said.

Latimer was charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of marijuana

Obstruction of governmental administration

Resisting arrest

The juvenile was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of marijuana.

Latimer was arraigned before the city of Beacon Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, $25,000 secure bond, or $75,000 unsecured bond.

The 16-year-old was arraigned before the Youth Part Court and released under supervision.

