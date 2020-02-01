Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Jumps To This Death From Area Bridge On New Year's Day, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge
The Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 29-year-old man died after jumping to his death from an area bridge on New Year's Day, said authorities.

The apparent suicide by the resident of Dutchess County took place on the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge, around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, said Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Capt. John Watterson.

According to Watterson, when deputies responded to the bridge in response to a 911 call for a report of a man jumping over the side of the bridge into the Hudson River.

Upon arrival, the man, a Red Hook resident whose name was not released, was found floating in the water close to the bridge, and witnesses were reported the man parked his car and then jumped over the side, Watterson said.

The man was removed from the water with the assistance of the Ulster Hose Company Fireboat, and once removed it was confirmed he was dead.

An investigation is continuing, no criminal involvement is suspected, and the death is believed to be a suicide, Watterson said.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Dutchess County Medical Examiner, New York State Police, Town of Ulster Police, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Bridge Authority, Rhinecliff Fire Department, Northern Dutchess Paramedics, and Ulster Hose Company.

