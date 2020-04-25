Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Man Jailed After Repeatedly Violating Order Of Protection, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A 51-year-old man was arrested for allegedly repeatedly violating an order of protection by visiting the victim.

Ulster County resident Donald E. Degroat, of the Town of Saugerties, was arrested after Saugerties Police responded to a domestic violence call on Sunday, April 19.

According to police, the victim called police to report that Degroad was on the scene and had allegedly repeatedly violated an order of protection, said Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra.

Degroat fled before police arrived, but was located on Monday, April 20, and taken into custody, Sinagra said.

He was charged with criminal contempt of a court order/aggravated family offense and remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $500 cash bail.

