Man Injures Officers Responding To Disturbance In Area, Police Say

A man was apprehended after he allegedly slammed a glass door in the face of police officers, injuring two, one seriously, in the area.

The incident happened in Orange County around 8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 16, in Port Jervis.

Officers responded to a home for a domestic disturbance call between former intimate partners, said Port Jervis PD Lt. John Fitzpatrick.

While attempting to arrest the man, identified as Guy Dixon, age 37, of Port Jervis, at the threshold of the porch door, he slammed it into the officers, causing the large double glass panels of the exterior door to shatter and shards of glass to strike the officers, Fitzpatrick said.

One officer received minor cuts and the second officer suffered a more serious hand and arm injury.

Both were treated at Garnett Medical Center in Middletown with one officer being sutured and released and the second officer requiring surgery, he added.

Dixon was charged with:

Robbery

Assault on a peace officer

Criminal possession of a weapon

Following his arrest he was also found to be in possession of crack cocaine and additionally, charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

He was held in city lock-up pending arraignment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.