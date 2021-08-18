Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Here Comes Fred: Storm Will Bring Downpours, Localized Flooding, Isolated Tornadoes Possible
Police & Fire

Man Injures Officers Responding To Disturbance In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

A man was apprehended after he allegedly slammed a glass door in the face of police officers, injuring two, one seriously, in the area.

The incident happened in Orange County around 8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 16, in Port Jervis.

Officers responded to a home for a domestic disturbance call between former intimate partners, said Port Jervis PD Lt. John Fitzpatrick.

While attempting to arrest the man, identified as Guy Dixon, age 37, of Port Jervis, at the threshold of the porch door, he slammed it into the officers, causing the large double glass panels of the exterior door to shatter and shards of glass to strike the officers, Fitzpatrick said.

One officer received minor cuts and the second officer suffered a more serious hand and arm injury. 

Both were treated at Garnett Medical Center in Middletown with one officer being sutured and released and the second officer requiring surgery, he added.

Dixon was charged with:

  • Robbery
  • Assault on a peace officer
  • Criminal possession of a weapon

Following his arrest he was also found to be in possession of crack cocaine and additionally, charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

He was held in city lock-up pending arraignment. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.