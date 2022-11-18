Man Injured Outside Anti-Gun Organization's Office In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A report of a possible gunshot victim in front of a Hudson Valley anti-gun organization's office turned out to be a person with a leg injury.

The incident took place in Dutchess County in the city of Poughkeepsie around 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17 at 29 N Hamilton St.

Poughkeepsie officers and detectives responded to the and after a relatively brief investigation discovered that the wounded person was not the victim of a gunshot but rather sustained an accidental, non-life-threatening injury to his leg, said Det. Sgt. Sean Fitzgerald.

Police said the victim was transported to an area hospital where he received medical treatment.

The office building is home to SNUG, the gun violence interruption program, which held a peace rally earlier Thursday in response to a recent shooting.

Anyone with information related to this or other incidents is encouraged to call the Tip Line at 845-451-7577.

