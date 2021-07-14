Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Man Injured In Deck Collapse At Rockland Home, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
One person was injured after a second-story deck collapsed at a Hillcrest home.
One person has been injured after a second-story deck collapsed in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 14 in Rockland County at a residential home in the Hillcrest area of the Town of Ramapo. 

 One 58-year-old victim was transported to the hospital by Spring Hill Community Ambulance Corps & Rockland Paramedic Services, Ramapo Police said.

Hillcrest Fire Company No. 1 is also on scene as well as RPD detectives and the Building Department.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

