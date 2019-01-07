Man In Disabled Vehicle On New TZB Charged With Aggravated DWI After Hit-Run Westchester Crash

A 37-year-old man is facing aggravated DWI charges after a hit-and-run crash in Westchester County, police say.

New York State Police responded to a report of a two-car motor vehicle accident on I-87 in the City of Yonkers on Friday, Jan. 5 around 2:25 a.m. The report stated that a Toyota Rav4 hit a Volvo pickup truck and fled the accident scene with significant damage to the front end.

A short time later, the Rav4 was found disabled on the new Tappan Zee Bridge.

The vehicle’s driver, Victor R. Salazar of Clifton, New Jersey, was found to be intoxicated with a blood alcohol content was measured at 0.23 percent, state police said. He was arrested and transported to the state police barracks in Tarrytown, where he was processed. He was then released to a sober third party, according to police.

Salazar faces the following charges:

Aggravated DWI, an unclassified misdemeanor

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident

Vehicle and traffic violations

He is scheduled to appear at the City of Yonkers County on Thursday, Jan. 24.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.