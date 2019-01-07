Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Number Of Measles Cases In Rockland Climbs Again
Police & Fire

Man In Disabled Vehicle On New TZB Charged With Aggravated DWI After Hit-Run Westchester Crash

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Victor R. Salazar, 37
Victor R. Salazar, 37 Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 37-year-old man is facing aggravated DWI charges after a hit-and-run crash in Westchester County, police say.

New York State Police responded to a report of a two-car motor vehicle accident on I-87 in the City of Yonkers on Friday, Jan. 5 around 2:25 a.m. The report stated that a Toyota Rav4 hit a Volvo pickup truck and fled the accident scene with significant damage to the front end.

A short time later, the Rav4 was found disabled on the new Tappan Zee Bridge.

The vehicle’s driver, Victor R. Salazar of Clifton, New Jersey, was found to be intoxicated with a blood alcohol content was measured at 0.23 percent, state police said. He was arrested and transported to the state police barracks in Tarrytown, where he was processed. He was then released to a sober third party, according to police.

Salazar faces the following charges:

  • Aggravated DWI, an unclassified misdemeanor
  • Leaving the scene of a property damage accident
  • Vehicle and traffic violations

He is scheduled to appear at the City of Yonkers County on Thursday, Jan. 24.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.