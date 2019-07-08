Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: ID Released For Woman Killed In Two-Vehicle New City Crash Involving Drunk Driver, Police Say
Police & Fire

Man Hits Woman In Face During Road-Rage Incident, Stony Point Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Benoy Varghese
Benoy Varghese Photo Credit: Stony Point Police Department

An area man was arrested for assault in connection with an alleged road-rage incident that left a woman injured.

Benoy Varghese, 32, of Congers, was arrested on Monday, July 1, and charged with assault and criminal mischief after reportedly hitting a woman in Stony Point, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

Varghese was arrested after police responded to the Shell Gas Station in Stony Point and found a woman in distress with redness and swelling to her face.

The woman told officers that a driver cut her off while she was traveling southbound on North Liberty Drive. She saw the same driver pull into the Shell Gas station, so she pulled in to the gas station and got out of her vehicle, said Hylas.

That's when Varghese allegedly got out of his vehicle, approached the woman, and then struck her in the side of the head. He then fled the scene, driving south on 9W, Hylas said.

He was stopped in Congers by Rockland County Sheriff's deputy who heard the suspect vehicle description broadcast by the Stony Point Police.

Varghese was processed and released without bail with an appearance ticket to appear in Stony Point Justice Court on August 1.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.