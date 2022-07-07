Man From Region Charged With Attempted Rape, Menacing Of Woman, Police Say

A man has been charged with alleged attempted rape after holding a woman who had a protective order against him in the region.

Sullivan County resident Rahiem J. Brown, age 45, of Monticello, was arrested on Sunday, July 3, after the woman was able to escape and call the police.

The incident took place around 10 a.m. when police responded to a 911 report of a dispute in the roadway at the intersection of Broadway and Spring Street in the village of Monticello, said Lt. Mark Johnstone.

Arriving officers located Brown and a 36-year-old Monticello woman at the scene. The woman told officers she had an order of protection against Brown and that he had held her against her will in a residence for several hours overnight, Johnstone said.

The woman also told officers Brown had attempted to sexually assault her and had also physically threatened her by placing a chainsaw against her legs while attempting to start it, he added.

The victim was eventually able to leave the residence with Brown following after her, which resulted in a 911 call alerting Monticello Police.

Brown was arrested and charged with:

Attempted rape

Unlawful imprisonment

Criminal contempt

Criminal possession of a weapon

Menacing

Brown was remanded to the Sullivan County jail on $25,000 cash bail, $35,000 bail bond, or $45,000 secured insurance bond pending further court action.

