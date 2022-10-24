Man From Hudson Valley Dies After Car Crashes Into River

A 24-year-old man from New York's Hudson Valley died after the car he was riding in veered off the roadway and into a Connecticut River.

The incident took place in Litchfield County around 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21 in Kent.

According to Connecticut State troopers, a Pontiac Grand Am driven by a 24-year-old New York woman from Dutchess County was traveling north of Schaghticoke Road when the car veered to the right, rolled off the edge of the roadway, down a steep embankment and went into the Housatonic River, state police said.

The driver, identified as Dutchess County resident Alexis Caron, age 24, of Dover Plains, was able to get out of the vehicle, but the passenger, identified as Dillon Miller, also of Dover Plains, remained inside fully submerged, state police said.

Police said EMS and the fire department responded to the scene and dive teams were able to removeMiller from the passenger seat.

He was transported to Sharon Hospital where he was pronounced dead, state police said.

The crash is under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.