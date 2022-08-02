Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Man From Area Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The area of the fatal crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Hudson Valley man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash.

The crash took place in Orange County in Newburgh on Saturday, July 30 at the intersection of South Street and Pierces Road.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the 32-year-old Newburgh man unconscious and unresponsive, said the city of Newburgh Police.

The man was immediately transported to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim has not been identified.

Police are looking for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident, police said. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845- 569-7509. 

Callers can remain anonymous.

The City of Newburgh Police was assisted on the scene by:

  • City of Newburgh Fire Department
  • New York State Police
  • New Windsor Police
  • Mobile Life Support Services.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

