Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: New Polls Show Race Tightening Between Hochul, Zeldin As Debate Day Approaches
Police & Fire

Man From Area Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Child

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Jose Ramos Alonzo of Newburgh was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child under the age of 11.
Jose Ramos Alonzo of Newburgh was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child under the age of 11. Photo Credit: New York State Police and Canva/gettysignature

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a child under the age of 11.

Orange County resident Jose Ramos Alonzo, age 33, of Newburgh, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 13, said Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police.

An investigation determined Alonzo engaged in a course of sexual conduct with a child less than 11 years old, Nevel said.

Alonzo was charged with predatory sexual assault of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail. 

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.