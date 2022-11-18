Man Found Suffering Medical Emergency Next To Crashed Jeep In Hudson Valley: Police

A man was taken to the hospital after he was found passed out next to his crashed vehicle in Northern Westchester, police said.

On Saturday, Nov. 12 around 3:10 p.m., police received a call that a person was passed out next to a crashed brown Jeep on Route 128 in Armonk, according to North Castle Police.

Police then contacted the Armonk Fire Department, which had also received a report of an accident at the same location with an unconscious man at the scene, and officers responded to the scene along with fire department members, police said.

Upon arriving, CPR was given to the unconscious man and he was then taken to Westchester Medical Center to receive further care, according to police.

The Jeep was later removed by Armonk Garage, authorities said.

