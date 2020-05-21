Man Found Slumped Over Steering Wheel Had Hypodermic Needle, Police Say

A 28-year-old man found slumped over a steering wheel in a parking lot was arrested for alleged possession of a hypodermic needle.

The incident took place in Ulster County when Saugerties Police responded to the Dunkin' Donuts on Ulster Avenue in the Village of Saugerties.

Police received the report around 5:27 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, after receiving a report from a pedestrian of a man slumped over the wheel in a vehicle in the parking lot, Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

Upon arrival, officers Christopher Rega of Saugerties slumped over the wheel allegedly with a hypodermic needle, police said.

Rega was arrested and processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and charged with criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument.

He was released on an appearance ticket to appear in court at later date.

