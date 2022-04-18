Man Found Shot On Street In Hudson Valley Dies, Police Say

An area man who was found with bullets wounds to his torso after police responded to a call for shots fired on a city street has died.

The incident took place in the city of Poughkeepsie around 3:55 a.m., Sunday, April 17.

The victim, a 29-year-old Poughkeepsie resident, was found shot in the torso in front of 135 Mill St., said Det. Lt. Matt Clark, of the City of Poughkeepsie Police.

He was transported to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital where he underwent surgery but died later in the morning, Clark said.

At the time of the shooting, there were numerous people in the area, Clark added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.