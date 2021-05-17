Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Man Found Dead On Park Trail In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Schunnemunk State Park
Schunnemunk State Park Photo Credit: Schunnemunk State Park

A 73-year-old Hudson Valley man was found dead, apparently of natural causes, in the vicinity of a hiking trail in the area.

The resident of Philipstown, in Putnam County, was found on Monday, May 17 at the Schunnemunk State Park, located in Orange County, in the Town of Cornwall, said NYS Parks officials. 

State Park Police, NYS Park Forest Rangers, Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office, Town of Cornwall Police, Salisbury Mills FD, Cornwall FD, DEC forest rangers, and local EMS all responded to the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

