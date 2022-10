Man Found Dead On Bench In Shopping Center Parking Lot In Region

This story has been updated.

Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a bench in a shopping center parking lot in the region.

The incident took place in Sullivan County around noon on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Mountain Mall in Monticello.

According to Lt. Mark Johnstone, of the Monticello Police, no foul play is suspected; police are awaiting an autopsy as the investigation continues.

The name of the man has not been released pending notification of family members.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.