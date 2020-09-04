Man Found Dead Inside Dump Truck Draped With Live Power Lines In Rockland

A 57-year-old man found dead inside a dump truck after officers responded to a call of downed power lines likely had a medical emergency, police said.

The incident took place around 4:55 p.m., Wednesday, April 8, when Clarkstown Police responded to a medical emergency on Route 59 adjacent to the West Nyack Fire Department, in West Nyack, said Clarkstown Officer Norman Peters.

The first patrol units on the scene found downed power lines across the body of a dump truck and the ground. The operator of the dump truck was unconscious and in contact with the truck when officers arrived, Peters said.

After power was disconnected from the live lines police and EMS were able to attempt to rescue the man inside the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Orange County resident Richard Croll, of Westtown, was pronounced dead by medical staff on the scene, Peters said.

"It has been determined that Croll did not pass away from electrocution but rather an undetermined medical issue," Peters said.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Clarkstown Police Detective Bureau anyone with information is asked to call 845-639-5800.

