Man Found Dead In Rockland

The body of an unidentified man was discovered in Spring Valley early in the evening on Saturday, April 13, according to the Spring Valley Police Department.

The body was located in a wooded area with a creek off Dutch Lane at around 6:30 p.m.

No further information is currently being released, including a possible cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Spring Valley police at 845-356-7400.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

