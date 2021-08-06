Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Man Injured By Black Bear While Checking Noise Outside Home In Area
Police & Fire

Man Found Dead In Parking Lot Of Hudson Valley ShopRite

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man was found dead in the parking lot of the ShopRite grocery store in Yonkers.
A man was found dead in the parking lot of the ShopRite grocery store in Yonkers. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police County are investigating after a man's body was found in the parking lot of a ShopRite in Westchester County.

The man was found Saturday morning, June 5 in the parking lot of the store located on Prospect Street in Yonkers.

Yonkers Police Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos said the investigation is pending the outcome of the medical examiner's investigation.

The man has not been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for. updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.