Man Found Dead Floating In Hudson River After Jumping From Bridge

A man was found dead floating in the Hudson River after jumping from a bridge in the area.

The man was discovered after New York State Police responded to an Ulster County 911 call around 7:19 a.m., Wednesday, May 20, for a report of a person who had jumped from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

The man was located by the East Kingston Fire Department floating in the river below the bridge, Nevel said.

He was transported to shore where he was pronounced dead by Mobile Life Support Paramedic.

State police were assisted by the Glasco Fire Department, East Kingston Fire Department and the State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT).

The man's identity has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

