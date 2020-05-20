Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Man Found Dead Floating In Hudson River After Jumping From Bridge

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man was found dead after jumping from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge in Kingston.
A man was found dead after jumping from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge in Kingston. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was found dead floating in the Hudson River after jumping from a bridge in the area.

The man was discovered after New York State Police responded to an Ulster County 911 call around 7:19 a.m., Wednesday, May 20, for a report of a person who had jumped from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

The man was located by the East Kingston Fire Department floating in the river below the bridge, Nevel said.

He was transported to shore where he was pronounced dead by Mobile Life Support Paramedic.

State police were assisted by the Glasco Fire Department, East Kingston Fire Department and the State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT).

The man's identity has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.