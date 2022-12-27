Man Found Dead After House Fire In Hudson Valley

A man was killed in a house fire in Northern Westchester, firefighters said.

The fire happened at a two-story residence in Somers on Barlow Court on Monday, Dec. 26 around 9:30 a.m., according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department.

After arriving, firefighters could see fire and smoke pouring from the house. Soon, a search of the building was commenced as firefighters were able to contain the fire to the area where it started, officials said.

With the help of members of the Yorktown Fire Department, a search of most of the home was completed but firefighters were still unable to reach the room where the fire started. Shortly after though, the fire was completely put out, with none of the almost 60 firefighters who responded to the scene suffering injuries.

After this, another search of the residence resulted in firefighters finding a resident, described as a man in his 70s, who was killed in the blaze. No other people were home at the time of the fire, officials said. The name of the man has not yet been released by the department.

The fire is now being investigated by the Westchester County Department of Emergency Services as well as the New York State Police. The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

