North Rockland Daily Voice
Man Found Dead After House Fire Breaks Out In Rockland

Joe Lombardi
The blaze broke out just after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11 on Rockland Lane in Spring Valley.
One person died after an early morning house fire broke out in Rockland County.

It happened just after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11 on Rockland Lane in Spring Valley.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when Ramapo Police officers arrived.

After extinguishing the blaze, one male victim was located inside the house, police said. His identity has not yet been released. No other injuries as a result of the fire were reported.

The Hillcrest Fire Department, South Spring Valley FD, Spring Valley FD, Tallman FD, Nanuet FD and Monsey FD were on scene battling the fire. Spring Hill Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded to assist.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Ramapo Police Investigations Division and Rockland County Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

