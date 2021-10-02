Man Fires Assault Rifle At Sheriff's Deputy In Area

A man who threatened to harm himself online is being evaluated at a hospital after he discharged an assault rifle at a sheriff's deputy in the area, according to authorities.

The incident took place in Ulster County around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9 in Port Ewen, said Lt. Joseph Sciutto of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

That's when the Ulster County Sheriff's Department responded for a well-being check of the individual in the area of Salem Street and Mountainview Avenue, authorities said.

When deputies arrived the unidentified man came out of an RV with the assault rifle and kept lowering and raising it at deputies, Sciutto said.

A deputy talked with the man trying to convince him to put the weapon down, but the man kept raising and lowering the weapon and one point fired one shot at the deputy, Sciutto said.

The deputy managed to take cover and was not hit or injured, he added.

The man then went back inside the RV and deputies again attempted to talk him "down," Scuitto added.

After a short while, the man surrendered to the police and was transported to the hospital.

Charges are pending in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.