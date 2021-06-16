Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Facing Charges After Dogs Attack Pet Goats In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Yorktown man was served summons after his dogs allegedly attacked two pet goats after getting loose and running wild.
A dog owner is facing charges after his two Husky dogs allegedly attacked two pet goats in Northern Westchester.

Luis Tuquinahul, age 41, of Yorktown, received a summons on Friday, June 11, for having dogs at large after the incident that took place in May at a Yorktown home, said the Yorktown Police.

During the incident, police say Tuquinahul's two Huskies were at large on the victim's property and had injured two pet goats and a fence.

Police were able to identify Tuquinahul as the owner and Yorktown Police met with him to serve him with the summons for damaging the fence and the attack on the goats.

After receiving the summons, Tuquinahul was released on his own recognizance and is set to appear in court in August.

