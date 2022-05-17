Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Man Faces Child Endangerment Charge After Incident In Area

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A 45-year-old Hudson Valley man was arrested and accused of shoving a 14-year-old into a wall and dresser.
A 45-year-old Hudson Valley man was arrested and accused of shoving a 14-year-old into a wall and dresser. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

A 45-year-old Hudson Valley man was arrested and accused of shoving a 14-year-old into a wall and dresser

Deputies responded to domestic dispute at a home in the Ulster County hamlet of Wallkill at about 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday, May 16.

The man was accused of shoving the 14-year-old while in the presence of a 4-year-old.

He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment, the Sheriff's Office said. 

Authorities did not release the man's identity.

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance, authorities said.

Orders of protection were issued on behalf of the two children, the Sheriff's Office said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.